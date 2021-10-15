By Terry Harris
On October 19, the Sussex County Victim Assistance Program will host a Community Candlelight Vigil – “Shine a Light on Domestic Violence – in conjunction with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The purpose of the vigil, according to information provided by the sponsors, is “to honor those who have lost their lives to domestic violence, offer hope to those still facing abuse, and support and celebrate all survivors.”
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV)
- On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused in the United States by an intimate partner, which equates to more than 10 million women and men in one year.
- On a typical day, more than 20,000 phone calls are placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide.
- 72% of all murder-suicides involve an intimate partner; 94% of the victims of these murder suicides are female.
- Between 21-60% of victims of intimate partner violence lose their jobs due to reasons stemming from the abuse.
- Victims of intimate partner violence lose a total of 8.0 million days of paid work each year, which means that the cost of intimate partner violence exceeds $8.3 billion per year.
The vigil honoring victims through song, words of hope and observance, will begin at 6 p.m. on the lawn in front of the Sussex County Courthouse, 1508 Courthouse Road, Sussex, VA. Masks are required. The theme is “Love Shouldn’t Hurt.”
RESOURCES FOR VICTIMS AND SURVIVORS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE:
The National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) www.ndvh.org
National Child Abuse Hotline/Childhelp 1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453) www.childhelp.org
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org
National Resource Center on Domestic Violence 1-800-537-2238 www.nrcdv.org and www.vawnet.org
