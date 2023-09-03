Church hosts Back-to-School Event and plans Old Fashioned Tent Revival

By Terry Harris
The 2023 Mars Hill AME Zion Church Back-to-School Bash was a great success, according to Church member and Event Coordinator Gloria Holloman, with over 200 backpacks filled with supplies given out to prepare area students for the new school year,
“The Members of Mars Hill and community partners came together to have this Day for all Children going back to school,” remarked Holloman. “We look forward to doing this every year with the help of the partnership. A lot of kids came out and had an opportunity to talk to the fire department members – they gave them fire helmets – and the parents were glad to get the supplies.”
Wakefield Mayor Brian M. Laine welcomed the crowd on hand for the event, and Sheriff Ernest Giles. thanked the church for inviting him and his entire department to participate every year in support of the community Back-to-School event.
“We believe it’s very important to give back to the community,” he said, “and that this is an important way to do so, for our kids.”
In addition to the church and the Sheriff’s department, Holloman said, “Prince George Electric, Atlantic Waste, Rev Prince George Electric, Rev. Charles Cypress and the Wakefield Outreach Ministry, the House of Prayer Pastor with Rev. Victoria Parham, Mrs. Hinton with the House of Love, Learning, Laughter Home Day Care, and Pastor Reverend Ernest Perry and Sister Karen Perry with Triumph and Victory Church all participated in the partnership to give out School Supplies for the kids.”
There also was a water slide as well as a bounce house provided by Rev. Cypress and the Wakefield Outreach center.
Holloman reported that several vendors participated, and Medicare representative Cathy Watson came out to update citizens of Medicare Insurance.
The Wakefield Market provided Hot Dogs, Buns, and chips and the Wakefield 4-h center donated ice for the event.
“We were really excited about the turnout and all the bookbags going to the kids,” said Holloman, “and just really appreciated the support of everyone who donated and attended. Now we’re getting ready for our Old-Fashioned Tent Revival at 6:30 p.m. on September 6, 7, and 8 on the Church Parking Ground and we hope to have a big turnout for that, too!”
Mars Hill AME Zion Church is located at 111 Williams Lane, Wakefield, VA 23888.
