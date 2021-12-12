Chippokes State Park prepares for Holiday Open House

By Terry Harris
For Amanda Vtipilson, who has been Chief Ranger of Visitor Experience at Chippokes State Park for just over two 2 months, life at Chippokes consists of “something different every day,” as she recently explained while simultaneously processing deer from the site’s managed deer hunt that day and preparing for site interpretations the next.
Pronouncing herself excited about the upcoming Holiday Open House, she shared that the 19th century Jones Stewart Mansion will be adorned with holiday decor on December 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as visitors are invited to tour the home to learn about those who worked and lived there.
“One of the reasons to come enjoy a tour now is that after October we’re not open on a regular schedule,” explained Vtipilson, “so it’s a sneak peek at what it’s like in the summertime – only with Christmas decorations. We’ve taken great care with holiday decorations, including Christmas trees and garlands both inside the house and on the exterior. And we have the dining table set with china that the Stewart family would have used during the holidays so visitors can get a taste of what it was like to live in house.”
But tours are not the only thing the site has in store for visitors that day, she said, as in addition to tours the popular annual Holiday event, sponsored by Friends of Chippokes, this year also will feature a bonfire, fun holiday crafts, cooking demonstrations in the historic brick kitchen, and cookies!
For a small fee of $7 per vehicle, visitors to the Open House will have the opportunity not only to access the historic area all decorated for the holidays, but they also will be able to get a feel for the experience of open hearth cooking.
“Judith Pysher in our Friends of Chippokes Association regularly interprets in there,” said Vtipilson, “ and she will be presenting a costumed interpretation of the late 1800s and what it would have been like to work and cook in a kitchen with an open hearth. As we’re all cooking in our modern kitchens, it can be hard to imagine what it would be like in the 19th century. We won’t be able to offer a taste of the food she prepares that day due to COVID restrictions, but you can see and smell and engage with the food in a way that you can’t anywhere else in this time.”
“So you get to truly experience the joys and frustrations of cooking over an open fire,” she added, “and we will have homemade Holiday-themed cookies like gingerbread and shortbread made by members of our Friends Group, which will be individually wrapped and given to everyone as they come through.”
It’s a great outing for families and people of all ages,” she said, “and we really hope a lot of locals who may not have experienced Christmas at Chippokes will come out and enjoy the ornament craft as well as the holiday books from the Blackwater Library. We’ll even have great music out by the bonfire. It’s going to be a special day for everyone who attends, and we’re really looking forward to it!”
“Chippokes is a real treasure, right here in Surry County,” she added. “The Stewart family left this property for the enjoyment of the local community and state, and this is what they wanted - for people to come experience history and see the landscape.”
All activities will take place at 695 Chippokes Park Road, Surry, VA 23883, in the historic area of the park and will be available for only a $7/per car park entry fee. For further information call 757-294-3625.
