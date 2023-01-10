Charity Racing to Success on the Track

Sherod Charity finished off the 2021 karting season competing in a a six-hour race in West Virginia with his free agent team finishing 10th out of 20 teams and 4th place in the rookie class, one step off the podium. He also completed a two-hour karting event at Virginia International Raceway, solo finishing in 7th place out of 18 teams entered.
Charity continued to work on his skills, racing at LeMans Karting located in Portsmouth, in the Pro League.
Seeing the passion for racing that his grandson has, Herman A. Charity funded the purchase of an Arrows X3 LO206 go kart.
“We traveled to Mooresville, North Carolina for the purchase and transported the kart back to Courtland in late October of 2021,” Herman said. “Now we had to find a place to race it. Enter the Hampton Roads Kart Club, located in Hampton. They hold go-kart races at the Langley Speedway. The races are held by kart class and age. The youngest racers out there start at 5 years old.”
Sherod went to the Turkey Race at the end of the season. It’s basically a run what you have race for fun. Sherod became a member of the Hampton Roads Kart Club in March of 2022 and started racing at Langley Speedway in April 2022. The Hampton Roads Kart Club series had 13 scheduled race dates. Sherod was recruited to the Quadrant Racing Team lead by Desmond Blount and his teammate Bill Gash, to run the Southern Division of the Endurance Karting Series with has six races on the schedule.
Races were held at Virginia International Raceway (twice), Charlotte Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motorsports Park and Carolina Motorsports Park. Tommy Jeter, Phillip Pearson, and Chris McCoy, owner of Endurance Karting have been a big part of Sherod’s development as a racer.
Sherod was asked to be part of an established team that ran the northern schedule. He competed in the Fall Racing six-hour Classic at Lime Rock Park located in Connecticut. He helped the team secure 2nd place for the season and had the fastest lap of any team member.
“We drove back after the race and Sherod competed at Langley Speedway Sunday morning after a nine-hour ride and three hours of sleep, Herman said. “He was the number one qualifier in TAG and won his race. Sherod finished the season in 4th place TAG after entering just over half of the races. He finished 4th overall in LO206 in a stacked field of competitors.
The last outdoor race was in Jacksonville, Florida on Dec. 3. Quadrant Racing finished 12th overall but 1st in the rookie class. The Quandrant Racing Team is the National Champions for Endurance Karting Championship rookie class.
