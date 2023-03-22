Chamber honor event announced

By Terry Harris
On Thursday, March 23, the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce will hold a “50 Years +” Celebration in honor of Sussex County Chamber members who have been in business for 50 years or more.
The reception, which will be held at Airfield 4H Center, will begin with cocktails at 5 p.m. and transition into dinner at 6 p.m..
Tickets for the event are available for $30 each, and registration is available online at sussexvachamber.com/events.
For further information contact sussexvachamber@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.