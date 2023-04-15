Center director focuses on senior health and happiness

By Terry Harris
Dorothy J. Graves describes her job as being the Jarratt Senior Center Site Manager operating under the auspices of the Crater District Area Agency on Aging under the Federal Department of Aging and Recreation. That’s a big job title, but the dedicated 86 year old former nurse apparently takes it all in stride. And for two hours every first Monday after Easter, two of her main items of focus at the center – providing fun, stimulating activities for seniors and encouraging good nutrition habits – combine.
“That’s when we have our annual Adult Easter Monday Egg Hunt,” she explained. “It’s a big thing for our local seniors. They get really excited about that day! The Sussex County Sheriff’s Department provides the food – and it’s always a really nice meal – and we do the games – over 100 Easter Eggs filled with jellybeans, earrings, soap – things like that. They’re just little prizes, but they mean a lot!”
The Sussex County native explained how – and why - the Senior Center, following VA Department of Social Services guidelines and with some funding from DSS, local Sussex County government, and occasional private donations, strives to operate the income-based senior organization that serves mostly the Jarratt, Stony Creek, and Yale areas.
“We’re here for our seniors,” she began, “and I guess you could say we make them visible. We lost a lot during COVID, so the group is kind of small right now, but growing. Many of our members are somewhat isolated – some live alone – and little prizes like mini dish soaps or hand sanitizers mean a lot when you’re living off a fixed income.”
Graves also operates a nutrition program at the center, teaching seniors about wellness, medications, eating properly, and once a week, on Monday, they serve a healthy meal.
“It’s also about socialization, recreation, and education – taking care of our bodies,” she added. “Sometimes we even get to go out to eat, and not long ago we took a little field trip to Suffolk. That was real interesting – everybody learned a lot – and it’s just so important to have that socialization.”
Dorothy described how she recently got creative when a planned activity for their regular Monday meeting fell through.
“Well,” she said, “I spontaneously gave everyone a sheet of construction and a sheet of typing paper and said, ‘OK. Everybody make a card. Anything you want to do or say – and we’ll give them to everyone with birthdays in March!’ They got busy and started putting art and beautiful poems on those cards, and when it turned out we only had one birthday girl we had her to come up and we all sang to her. She was 83 years old, and she just danced! I wish you had seen her when she saw those cards. She was shocked! To watch her read and see those cards was priceless. Little things like that, it makes a difference.”
“And we play bingo,” she said. “They love that! A couple of weeks ago, the County Administrator stopped by and played bingo with them, and one of them looked up after he left and said, “You mean- Mr. Douglas just came by – to play Bingo - with us?’ That meant the world to them.”
“We have bingo prizes,” she continued. “Small, personal items like hand cream or denture tablets or small, sealed snack cups - things they can use. They’re all highly prized – so appreciated. Those things mean a great deal to the ladies in the group.”
She paused for a moment, then added, ”In the past some people even donated canned goods. Sometimes you have no idea who you’re helping. They’re not going to tell you what they need, and you know they wonder how to get things sometimes before their social security comes. To see their faces when they get something they really need? That’s truly wonderful.”
Graves, who simply describes herself as “a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother”, loves to sing and play the piano and organ. She manages to be very active in her church and community and calls herself “the caretaker in my family.” But it’s obvious that she also is very dedicated to working at the senior center as she describes her job there.
In her own words, “I love it! I started it many years ago. I love how it gets them outdoors, doing exercise, having fun playing games. Watching how they love to eat. And even sharing information on how to use their medicine. They look forward to Mondays so much. I guess my favorite thing is creating stuff that makes them happy and seeing that they get things they need if donations come in. And the look on their faces when they win the little prizes! I guess my favorite part is just I love to see them happy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.