Caramel is the ultimate lap cat.  A little less than a year old, this little lady is still quite playful and loves chasing toys, but she also will stay in your arms for as long as you’ll let her!  Caramel is an absolute sweetheart, gets along well with other cats, and looks forward to all the attention she receives daily from the shelter staff. She really will be a great addition to a family looking for a sweet, playful younger cat.  Maybe yours?  Please come meet Caramel at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.  Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.