By Terry Harris
Feed Our Future, the innovative nutritional program at Surry Elementary School, provides a weekend supply of nutritious food for children to carry home in backpacks when school lunch and breakfast is unavailable on a weekend.
Last Sunday, Ann Marie Nelin, principal of Surry Elementary School and Director of Feed Our Future, held a Back to School Food Drive in the neighborhood where she lives in Williamsburg. The hope was to “Fill the Van” with nutritious food to restock the pantry at Surry County Public Schools.
She was not disappointed.
“My neighbors were so generous in their giving of food and monetary gifts,” she said afterward. “We were able to fill the van, which was on loan from Williamsburg Floral. Allison LoCastro, the manager, has been a huge supporter of the program.”
Though the program is intended to help those children whose families find it difficult to have enough food for the entire month, all students in grades PreK-4 and Head Start are eligible for this program.
Each food bag contains 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches, snacks, drinks and/or fruit. All food is provided to children free of charge.
“It is our hope these resources will support the health, behavior, and achievement of every student that participates,” said Nelin. “We are beginning our 8th year of the program and it still warms my heart to see the love and support that is shown by individuals and community members.”
“Our Feed our Future backpack meals program, which was Mrs. Nelin’s brainchild, is truly a blessing for our Surry County students,” said SCPS Superintendent Dr. Serbrenia Sims. “Her dedication and commitment to their total well-being truly is an inspiration to us all.”
Donations of food and/or monetary donations to help feed local children can be dropped off in the main office of Surry Elementary School at 1600 Hollybush Rd., Dendron. For further information, call 757-267-2558.
