Boots to Roots 3 offers farm-learning opportunities for veterans

By Terry Harris
Military veterans who are aspiring or active farmers, ranchers or landowners are invited to participate in a special on-the-farm program that promises to provide valuable insights into profitable and sustainable agricultural practices on August 31 at the Carver Center in Rapidan, VA.
"Boots to Roots 3" is designed to empower our veteran farmers with the knowledge and resources needed to thrive in the agricultural landscape,” said James (Tony) Edwards, SFOP program assistant for military veterans. “We are excited to offer a platform where participants can learn from experts and their peers."
The event is being presented by the Virginia Cooperative Extension, which is a collaborative endeavor involving Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and local governments.
Billed as an immersive experience, during the event the participants will “learn about various farm enterprises, such as urban farming, vermiculture, herb gardening, vegetable production, berry production and high tunnels.”
According to their press release, it also will offer an opportunity to learn about support available to farmers through the USDA and other agency partners as well as to “explore possibilities and ask questions during a tour of the Carver Research Center farm.”
Boots to Roots 3 will run Aug. 31, 9-11:30 a.m. at the Carver Center, 9432 N. James Madison Highway, Rapidan, Va. For further information contact James (Tony) Edwards at 804-720-2588 or via email at jtedwards@vsu.edu.
