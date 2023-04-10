Bones Pet of the Week

Bones is a really sweet six year old hound.   She came to the shelter very underweight, but with lots of love and care she is now well and at a good weight.  However, she does have kidney disease. She is very mellow, good on a leash, and enjoys just hanging out.  Bones is good with other dogs, but mostly she is just looking for a forever home with someone to love her. Please come meet her at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.  Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.