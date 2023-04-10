Bones is a really sweet six year old hound. She came to the shelter very underweight, but with lots of love and care she is now well and at a good weight. However, she does have kidney disease. She is very mellow, good on a leash, and enjoys just hanging out. Bones is good with other dogs, but mostly she is just looking for a forever home with someone to love her. Please come meet her at Sussex County Animal Services and Shelter, 14493 Robinson Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please call first - 804-898-5371 - to make an appointment.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheffield new Chief of Emergency Services
- To prune or not to prune
- VSUAA chapter hosting area function
- SCHS brings back indoor track
- Wakefield man dies following car chase
- Bones: Pet of the Week
- Here comes the Easter Bunny!
- Pet of the week
- Sussex Chamber honors 50+ year business members
- Rabies Clinic this Saturday
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.