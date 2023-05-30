Boating America Safety Class offered

The training is done by certified instructors, the training will include, but not limited to, existing federal laws, North Carolina laws and Virginia laws, and safe boating practices.
Training starts at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023. At completion you will be given your Boating Safety Card, prior to your leaving.
The class fee is $40 person, which covers all course materials - payable at time of class, check or cash please.
All training is conducted under the current state and CDC guideline for COVID.
The location is in the Longbridge Volunteer Fire Department, 1679 Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton, N.C.
Please call (252) 537-9877 for enrollment or questions for this training class.
Thank you for your interest in our training.
John Dyckman, USCG Auxiliary Vice Commander, provided the information.
