Big area-wide job fair scheduled in Surry

By Terry Harris
The Surry County Economic Development Job Fair on Sept. 22 promises to be an important event for anyone in the area who is looking for work, according to Surry County Workforce Coordinator Linda Gholston.
“I’ve had employers who have never even been to Surry before contact us about getting involved,” said Gholston.“ All of the employers coming have jobs to fill and a couple have said they want to hire local, and possibly on the spot.”
As of press time, 37 companies had representatives committed to attending the job fair to search for prospective hires, including Walmart Distribution Center, Busch Gardens/Water Country, Colonial Williamsburg, Sussex State Prison, Riverside Hospital, Eastern State Hospital, Windsor Mill, Newport News Shipyard, and many more.
“It’s really a great opportunity to meet top recruiters from the area, find job opportunities, and get general career advice and information,” Ghoulston said.
Asked if she had tips for anyone in search of work who might be planning to attend, she said, “Well, you want to dress to impress, because even if you’re looking for a job that doesn’t require dressing up, it shows that you take it seriously. And it’s a good idea to get someone to do a mock interview with you so you can practice a little before you get there. Also, I’ve been suggesting to people that they bring a resume if they have one, because I know some of the recruiters coming hope to hire local, and if you have a resume with you, you’re ready for anything.”
The Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, September 22, at the Surry County Parks and Recreation Center located at 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry VA 23883, and masks will be required, Ghoulston said. She added that due to covid concerns, only job seekers will be allowed in the building to avoid crowding. For the safety of all concerned, all others will have to be turned away at the door.
“I’m really excited about how this is giving an opportunity for people to get jobs and employers to get employees,” she added, “and anybody in the area is invited to come and talk with these company representatives. All they have to do is register upon arrival and then go in and talk with the people who have the jobs! This is great exposure for the county as well as an inroad into workforce development for the companies represented. I see it as a great opportunity for those seeking work, those seeking workers, and an overall help to boost the local economy.”
