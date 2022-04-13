Barks & Bubbles Fun Run set

By Terry Harris
The Town of Waverly and Sussex County Animal Shelter have partnered up for the 4th Annual 5K Walk/Run on Saturday April 30, and preparations for this year’s Barks and Bubbles event already are creating a great deal of excitement.
“The Mayor of Waverly has done something every year to benefit the park for beautification for citizens of Waverly,” said Sussex County Animal Services Deputy Chief Lisa Moseley. “This year she wanted to do something to benefit the entire community. So the proceeds of this year’s run will go to help bring the Snip Van to town to offer free spay and neutering for pets of citizens of Sussex County.”
“This will make our community safer by cutting down on animal over population as well as making it easier for people who may struggle with providing funds to have their animals fixed,” Moseley explained.
“I have been trying to get in shape to make sure I can actually represent well,” she added, with a laugh, then said, “We are really excited about it. Volunteers are going to walk or run our dogs, and hopefully we can adopt out some that are up for adoption. We’ll have some walking with us that are already adopted to new homes from the shelter and hopefully some of them might find a new home that day.”
Equally enthusiastic Waverly Mayor Angela McPhaul said, “We are very pleased that Sussex Animal Services has arranged for the Virginia Hunting Dog Alliance (VAHDA) out of Powhatan Virginia to be on hand to microchip dogs for only $8.”
According to McPhaul, ham biscuits from Virginia Diner will be provided for participants, and they are encouraging walkers and runners to bring their dogs to participate with them during the event.
“This event is always a lot of fun,” McPhaul said, “And we are very excited that proceeds of this year’s run/walk will pay for a visit of the spay and neuter van to offer that service - free - for Sussex County animal owners,” McPhaul said.
“I am pleased to announce that $6,750 in sponsorships are making all of this possible,” she added.
“The list of sponsors for this year’s event includes $1,000 each from Schultz Lawnscapes, Virginia American Water, Worden Paving and Waste Management; $500 each from Wooten Company, Brown Edwards CPA, Don Anderson & Associates, Smithfield Foods, and Jason A. Dunn PLC; and $250 from Bank of Southside Virginia.”
“We work with a lot of terrific vendors that provide services to the Town of Waverly,” she said. ”It is really nice to see this level of commitment and/or investment supporting a town/community event.”
Starting times for the April 30 Fun Run to begin at Allen W. Gibson Memorial Park, 232 Bank Street Waverly, VA. are 8:45 a.m. for the 1-mile race and 9:15 a.m. for the 5K. Registration can be done the morning of the event, but race officials ask that anyone interested in participating please come by Town Hall at 119 Bank Street, Waverly, VA during business hours to pick up a race form prior to the event or register online at www.waverlyva.org .
