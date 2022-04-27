A unique, local opportunity to enjoy a celebration of spring and country life based on old, English tradition will take place at Bacon's Castle Village Faire on April 30, and according to Site Coordinator Carol Wiedel, everyone is welcome to come join in the fun.
“There will be craft vendors, plants, jams and jellies, food, face painting, alpacas, raffles and games like sack races and a tug o’ war throughout the event,” said Wiedel, “as well as a colorful maypole dance by the Regency Society of Virginia that will include opportunities for visitors to join in the fun!”
“The Tidewater Dogs of War, an armored battle group, will be doing demonstrations as well,” Wiedel added. “This definitely is not something you see every day!”
Admission to the event also includes a tour of the 1665 Castle - the oldest brick house in (British) North America - with interpreters of history on hand to answer questions about the area and how it was occupied by the rebels as a fortress during Bacon’s Rebellion.
“This will be a celebration like your parents – and their parents – and their parents – and so on - might have gone to many years ago.” Wiedel added. “And we’ll have so much food available – baked goods, fried pork rinds, Hot Rod’s Kountry Kitchen with fried fish and barbecue, burgers and hot dogs. Plus we’ll have mead, wine, and soft drinks on hand for anyone who works up a thirst! Plenty of parking is available, and everything but the food and beverages will be included in the price of admission. This will truly be a memorable day for families!”
The April 30 Bacon’s Castle Village Faire will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is $10 (Adults) $9 (Seniors, Military and AAA) $8 (Students) and children under 6 will be admitted free. Address is 465 Bacon's Castle Trail, Surry VA 23883. For further information call 757.357.5976 or visit
baconscastle@preservationvirginia.org | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/baconscastleWeb: http://www.preservationvirginia.org/BaconsCastle/ TripAdvisor | Virginia Green Attraction
