Bacon’s Castle archaeological expert to speak

The upcoming special Surry Historical Society program is open to all.
By Terry Harris
The September meeting of the Surry County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023, rather than their regular Second Monday meeting and has been moved to the Surry Ruritan Club for a program of special interest to fans of Bacon’s Castle, and according to President Fran Barnes, everyone is welcome to attend!
Rebekah Planto, a PhD student at William & Mary, will discuss the archaeology of Allen Plantation, better known locally as Bacon’s Castle, highlighting a look at “Where the Past is Present: An Archaeology of the Bacon’s Castle Landscape.”
In a presentation covering both past and present at Bacon’s Castle, Planto will discuss archaeological work conducted at Bacon’s Castle to date and share her current research on the surrounding plantation over its first century of colonial occupation under the Allen family, ca. 1640s – 1740s.
Known as Virginia’s oldest standing house, Bacon’s Castle is a rare example of American Jacobean architecture and, with the exception of two in Barbados, it is the only surviving Jacobean great house in the Western Hemisphere. Listed on the National List of Historic Places, it stands as a constant reminder both of the colonial history of Surry and of the significant place in the political turmoil surrounding Bacon’s Rebellion Surry County holds.
Barnes explained that Planto’s research situates the Bacon’s Castle site within a broad historical context through artifacts and other material clues which, when combined with Surry’s remarkably intact colonial records, is helping shed new light on the local history.
Of special interest, Barnes continued, is how much the Bacon’s Castle archaeology site is revealing about “the identities, interactions, and experiences of the site’s residents, including the bound and free people who lived and labored there, and founded their families and communities, during this consequential period.”
At the meeting, she added, attendees can expect to learn more about what the unique story of the turmoil surrounding Bacon’s Rebellion can reveal “about the roots of both inequality and community in America.”
The Surry Ruritan Club is located on Route 10 West (2144 Colonial Trail West), and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on September 18.
