By Terry Harris
When the Surry County Board of Supervisors passed Resolution #2022-21 in November they laid the groundwork for a project to give local people – especially members of the African American and Native American communities - a voice to be able to tell their stories – their history.
“That’s what this will do,” explained Surry’s Tourism Coordinator Pat Bernshausen, as she described the project by a newly formed local committee for planning activities relative to the Virginia celebration of the anniversary of The American Revolution - Virginia 250 – A Revolution of Ideas.
“The committee includes people representing our historical sites, the Surry County Historical Society, the Surry County African American Heritage Society, the Native American community, Surry County Economic Development and the Board of Supervisors.” Bernshausen explained. “The object is to create a platform whereby authentic, compelling, interesting history which often has been swept under the rug can be shared before it is lost forever.”
To that end, they set up an open house which Bernshausen described as “basically an information gathering opportunity for people to tell us what you know so we can build an information data bank to use to develop a Cultural Trail which will consolidate sites and stories pertaining to the history and achievements of the African descendants and Indigenous People who lived in Surry County.”
Though the Open House was scheduled for February 8, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., at the Rescue Squad Building, she was quick to add that gathering information from citizens and friends of Surry will continue for some time, regarding the people, places, events, and stories that will enable the Committee to accurately portray the African American and Native American experience in Surry in a compelling way.
“The anticipated launch of the trail is scheduled for early 2024,” she explained,” but we want everyone to know that if they were unable to attend this event they can still contribute their knowledge and stories by way of a fillable form on the Surry County Tourism website.”
“Committee members will follow up on all submissions, whether in-person or electronic,” she further explained, “and no piece of information is too small or insignificant!”
“Our tourism program has had a cultural trail on the radar for several years, and I think it’s past time that we did something like this as it’s very important that we preserve this significant, real history,” Bernshausen said, “So we are very fortunate that by the board voting this resolution in, it makes it more positive that we will be able to do it. It’s going to be a monumental task but it seemed like the right time to begin it now at the start of Black History Month.”
“We’re particularly interested to know about any famous or important people from Surry – which may be your grandma if they did something significant! It may be related to education and schools, places that are no longer here, religion and churches, historical events, underground railroad, military service, or a specific story about something significant to them or to you. All of these things play into the story of the cultural experience in the county, and anyone, and everyone, is welcome to stop by during this open house or go online to share or call afterward with their stories and information about family or personal history in Surry.”
She also indicated that, as the project fits the themes of the state’s 250th celebration of the Revolutionary War, there will be grant funding available for local committees that sign up for it.
Persons interested in this project may contact Pat Bernshausen, Tourism Coordinator, at (757) 294-0644 or visit the Tourism website at www.surrycountytourism.com.
