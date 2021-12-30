As plans for the Annual Waverly SCYMAC Christmas Parade were formulated,Mayor Angela McPhaul said, she was both excited about the strides that have been made to renovate the Waverly downtown area and disappointed that a few buildings with broken glass windows on the store front remained to mar what was becoming a lovely downtown.
“Then I had an idea!” she said. “Wouldn’t a contest with Sussex County Art Students be a great way to work with our local kids and cover up the broken glass at the same time?”
So McPhaul contacted James A. Holeman, Jr., Principal of Sussex Central Middle School about her idea, who, in turn, coordinated with Art Teacher Joseph Elliott to make it happen.
“The Waverly Public Works department delivered white plywood to the Middle School,” McPhaul revealed, “and we asked for volunteers to paint the plywood with a Whimsical Store Front theme.”
And sure enough, six weeks later the mayor got a call from Holeman to let her know that the projects were completed.
“So we hung the completed projects on West Main Street along with a banner letting the Town know that the artwork had been produced by the Middle School Art Students,” McPhaul said. “We got incredibly positive feedback from the citizens.”
In all, nine students came up with their own interpretations for the windows, and on December 11 Jesse Hellyer of NY Life opened his office next to the site for a reception with cake and drinks to celebrate the achievements of the students.
More than 50 people attended the official unveiling, where student artists Kyleigh Watts, Bridget Estrada, Victor Martinez, Jameer Williams, Kaycee Carroll, Cydney McCoy, Daniel Danseur, and Tianna Holmes introduced themselves and talked about their artwork,
In addition to the $25 award each student received for participating, a $100 First Prize was awarded to Cydney Mckoy, Bridget Estrada won $75 for Second prize, and Third Place winner Kyleigh Watts received $50.
“It really was a great event,” McPhaul said afterward, “and a huge thank you goes out to Principal James Holeman, Assistant Principal Clinton James and Art Teacher Joseph Elliott. I am looking forward to working with Mr. Elliott in the Spring, as we are looking to have a mural painted at the Waverly Post Office.”
