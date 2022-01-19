Arrest Report

1. James A. Pegram, 55 years old of the 1600 block of West Washington Street, Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on January 7, 2022 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
2. Isaiah Gopaulsingh, 20 years old of the 1200 block of Ralph Avenue, Brooklyn, New York was arrested on January 8, 2022 for reckless driving and passing two vehicles abreast.
3. Jason Louis Rayner, 40 years old of the 4100 block of Henshaw Drive, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on January 9, 2022 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
4. King Demetrius Lamar Floyd, 27 years old of the 4 block of Salem Court, Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on January 10, 2022 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
5. Christopher Octavian Parham, 45 years old of the 4600 block of Hickory Road, Chesterfield, Virginia was arrested on January 11, 2022 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
6. Keith Floyd Goad, 28 years old of the 5800 block of Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on January 11, 2022 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
7. Colin Miquel Coleman, 28 years old of the 400 block of West Market Street, Hertford, North Carolina was arrested on January 11, 2022 for entering dwelling house, etc., with intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or other felony, strangulation, domestic assault and trespassing.
8. Stysyn Termaine Wilks, 25 years old of the 26000 block of West Washington Street, Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on January 11, 2022 for assault and batter and failure to appear in court.
9. Julian Allenroy Cochran, 35 years old of the 9 block of Jake Road, Ithaca, New York was arrested on January 12, 2022 for failure to appear in court and two counts of probation violation.
10. Devon Keith Simmons, 25 years old of the 23000 block of Timpam Lane, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on January 12, 2022 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
