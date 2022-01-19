Arrest Report

Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Morning rain followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Morning high of 46F with temps falling to near 35. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.