Arrest report

Joshua Thomas Hunter, 35 Years old of the 10500 block of Rives Avenue, McKenney, Virginia was arrested on April 16, 2022 for contempt by failing to appear in court, give false identity to law enforcement officer, appear intoxicated in public.
David O. Boulden, 34 years old of the 1900 block of Fernbrook Drive, Richmond, Virginia was arrested on April 17,2022 for breaking injuring, defacing, destroying or preventing the operation of a vehicle, aircraft or boat.
Frankie Cothron, 36 years old of the 25000 block of Cox Road Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on April 16, 2022 for appearing intoxicated in public.
Dustin A. Bailey, 33 years old of the 13000 block of Pine Creek Ridge Drive, Powhatan, Virginia was arrested on April 17, 2022 for rape, domestic assault, and destruction of property.
James Clinton Marshburn, 36 years old of the 25000 block of Cox Road, Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on April 15,2022 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
Ellen R. Green, 52 years old of the 700 block of Hampton Road, Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on April 15, 2022 for six counts of a probation violation.
Chassey Marie Vaden, 36 years old of the 12000 block of Cox Road, Church Road, Virginia was arrested on April 20, 2022 for two counts of fraud.
Zachery Thomas Maitland, 21 years old of the 13000 block of Butterwood Lane, Wilsons, Virginia was arrested on April 21, 2022 for assault.
Sonny James Harper, 63 years old of the 26000 block of West Washington Street, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on April 20,2022 for two counts of assault.
James Matthew Strickland, 54 years old of the 20000 block of Boydton Plank Road, McKenney, Virginia was arrested on April 21,2022 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
