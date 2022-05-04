Arrest report

- Erica Darnell Dolan, 38 years old of the 24000 block of Cox Road, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on April 22, 2022 for domestic assault and strangulation.
- Collie Clarence Mears, 54 years old of the 9000 block of Circlewood Drive, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on April 24, 2022 for a probation violation.
- Kayla Dawn Garrison, 29 years old of the 25000 block of Cox Road, Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on April 24, 2022 for failing to appear in court, three counts of contempt by failing to appear in court, release of accused on secured or unsecured bond or promise to appear, condition of release.
- Richard Lewis Clarke, Jr., 33 years old of the 11000 block of Doyle Boulevard, McKenney, Virginia was arrested on April 25, 2022 for threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of his family; threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property; threats of death or bodily injury to health care providers.
- Ross Allen Reynolds, 37 years old of the 25000 block of Smith Grove Road, Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on April 26, 2022 for two counts of contempt by failing to appear in court.
- Tyzayana Corsheay Miles, 26 years old of the 200 block of North Old Church Street, Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on April 26, 2022 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
- Steven Allen Kranz, 30 years old of the 6300 block of Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on April 26, 2022 for probation violation and possession or transportation of firearms, firearms ammunition, stun weapons, explosives or concealed weapons by convicted felons.
- Michael Oneal Parker, 51 years old of the 3700 block of Colonnade Drive, Colonial Heights, Virginia was arrested on April 27, 2022 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
- Dylan Michael Bittinger, 19 years old of the 24000 block of White Crystal Drive, Rawlings, Maryland was arrested on April 27, 2022 for two counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.
10. Ashley Nicole Whittaker, 34 years old of the 6700 block of Beulah Oaks Lane, Richmond, Virginia was arrested on April 27, 2022 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
