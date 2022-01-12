Arrest Report

- Christopher Daniel Shipp, 24 years old of the 16000 block of Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on December 30, 2021 for a probation violation.
- Tiffany Nicole Camp, 33 years old of the 25000 block of Cox Road, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on December 30, 2021 for two counts of forging, uttering, etc., other writings.
- Keith Christopher Lee, 55 years old of the 800 block of South Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on December 31, 2021 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
- Alvita Dejanee Williams, 35 years old of the 22000 block of Lake Jordan Drive, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on December 30, 2021 for violation of court order regarding custody and visitation and three counts of computer invasion of privacy.
- Joseph Wayne Williams, 38 years old of the 1800 block of Old Richmond Road, Blackstone, Virginia was arrested on December 31, 2021 for destruction of property and appearing intoxicated in public.
- Tyrone Marshall Cooper, 36 years old of the 22000 block of Steers Road, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on December 31, 2021 for causing telephone or pager to ring with intent to annoy.
- Bryan Lee Loizides, 42 years old of the 4200 block of McIlwaine Drive, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on December 31, 2021 for destruction of property and three counts of assault and battery, and again on January 1, 2022 for destruction of property, release of accused on secured or unsecured bond or promise to appear; conditions of release and four counts of assault and battery.
- Christian Jevon Nicholas, 30 years old of the 200 block of Archer Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia was arrested on January 1, 2022 for shooting in or across road or in street and two counts of reckless handling of a firearm.
- Emani Sha-Ron Wilcox, 22 years old of the 20000 block of River Terrace Road, Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on January 2, 2022 for trespassing.
- Ross Allen Reynolds, 36 years old of the 25000 block of Smith Grove Road, Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on January 2, 2022 for two counts of possession of controlled substances.
- Katlyn Nicole Babb, 28 years old of the 29000 block of Butler Branch Road, Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on January 2, 2022 for two counts of possession of controlled substances.
- Adrian Ivan Smith, Jr., 30 years old of the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Washington D.C., was arrested on January 5, 2022 for contempt by failing to appear in court and being a fugitive from justice.
- Joseph Wayne Williams, 38 years old of the 1800 block of Old Richmond Road, Blackstone, Virginia was arrested on January 6, 2022 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
- David Clifford Hawkins, Jr., 21 Years old of the 20000 block of Westover Drive, McKenney, Virginia was arrested on January 7, 2022 for domestic assault and unlawful use of, or injury to, telephone and telegraph lines; copying or obstructing messages.
