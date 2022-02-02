Arrest report 2/2/2022

- Jeffrey Lee Wilkerson, 57 years old of the 6500 block of Tranquility Lane, Sutherland, Virginia was arrested on January 18, 2022 for larceny.
- Shelli Joyce Perry, 34 years old of the 20 block of Old West Street, Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on January 19, 2022 for destruction of property, two counts of domestic assault, strangulation and entering dwelling house, etc., with intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or other felony.
- William Alexander Waddell, 29 years old of the 3900 block of Bellson Park Drive, Midlothian, Virginia was arrested on January 19, 2022 for trespassing.
- John Orlando Dean, 31 years old of the 200 block of Wisteria Lane, Prince George, Virginia was arrested on January 20, 2022 for trespassing.
- Robert William Fulk, 53 years old of the 7400 block of Frontage Road, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on January 20, 2022 for assault and battery.
- Jacqueline Denise Lentz-Wicks, 48 years old of the 9900 block of Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on January 21, 2022 for a probation violation.
- Ryan Gray Gregory, 32 years old of the 21000 block of Westover Drive, McKenney, Virginia was arrested on January 21, 2022 for violation of a protective order.
- William Marc Brockwell, 60 years old of the 25000 block of Black Branch Road, Stony Creek, Virginia was arrested on January 22, 2022 for willfully discharging firearms in public places and shooting at or throwing missiles, etc., at train, car or vessel.
- Christopher Lee Cairnes, 32 years old of the 13000 block of Old White Oak Road, Dewitt, Virginia was arrested on January 23, 2022 for violation of a protective order and on January 24, 2022 for violation of a protective order.
- Kayla Niaamoi Burke, 20 years old of the 600 block of Hannover Circle. Stockbridge, Georgia was arrested on January 24, 2022 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
- Ronald Gray Gregory, 76 years old of the 21000 block of Westover Drive, McKenney, Virginia was arrested on January 24, 2022 for strangulation and sexual battery.
- Emily Milian, 21 years old of the 1600 block of Atlantic Street, Hopewell, Virginia was arrested on January 25, 2022 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
- Latrice Macklin Yancey, 44 years old of the 3800 block of Westbriar Lane, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on January 25, 2022 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
Most Popular
Articles
- Surry native thrust into national spotlight
- Arrest Report
- Tramaz Tynes celebrated, mourned
- Sussex Board makes EMS shift
- Arrest Report 1-6-2022
- Arrest report 2/2/2022
- Arrest Report
- State fire Marshals join investigation following death in suspicious fire
- Lack of jurors results in mistrial for local murder case
- Help choose the LOVE
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.