- Jennifer Rae Starnes, 48 years old of the 500 block of Roslyn Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia was arrested on December 21, 2021 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
- Gary Lynn Starr, 57 years old of the 25000 block of Rainey Creek Road, McKenney, Virginia was arrested on December 22, 2021 for failure to appear in court.
- Ty Daniel Grant, 40 years old of the 7400 block of Scotts Dale Way, Prince George, Virginia was arrested on December 22, 2021 for failure to perform promise for construction, etc., in return for advances.
- Andrew Luke Neff, 23 years old of the 21000 block of Beverly Street, South Chesterfield, Virginia was arrested on December 22, 2021 for strangulation of another and sexual battery.
- Samuel Dequincy Williams, Sr., 41 years old of the 22000 block of Steers Road, Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on December 22, 2021 for embezzlement.
- Todd Radford Evans, 52 years old of the 20000 block of Depot Road, McKenney, Virginia was arrested on December 23, 2021 for failure to perform promise for construction, etc., in return for advances.
- Trebor-Marcellus Antonyo Randolph, 29 years old of the 1600 block of West Washington Street, Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on December 23, 2021 for 2nd degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and two counts of use or display of firearm in committing felony.
- David Alan Lewis Jr., 31 years old of the 12000 block of Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on December 23, 2021 for unauthorized use of animal, aircraft, vehicle or boat.
- Brandon Lee Childers, 23 years old of the 8000 block of Colemans Lake Road, Church Road, Virginia was arrested on December 24, 2021 for exceeding speed limit, reckless driving, disregarding signal by law-enforcement officer to stop, abuse and neglect of children, causing or encouraging acts rendering children delinquent, abduction and kidnapping, possession or distribution of controlled paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated.
- Crystal Lauren Johnson, 38 years old of the 4000 block of Chesdin Boulevard, Sutherland, Virginia was arrested on December 24, 2021 for aggressive driving.
- Ericka Roxana Paredes San Jose, 25 years old of the 17000 block of Bolsters Road, Stony Creek, Virginia was arrested on December 24, 2021 for domestic assault.
- Latrice Macklin Yancey, 44 years old of the 3800 block of Westbriar Lane, Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on December 26, 2021 for falsely summoning or giving false reports to law-enforcement officials.
- Jennifer Marie Brown, 37 years old of the 12000 block of Cox Road, Church Road, Virginia was arrested on December 26, 2021 for contempt failure to appear in court,
- Karim Najee Jackson, 38 years old of the 1700 block of Front Street, Richmond, Virginia was arrested on December 27, 2021 for larceny, destruction of property, trespassing, threats to bomb or damage buildings or means of transportation and entering dwelling house, etc., with intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or other felony.
- Timothy Michael Dodson, 30 years old, reported homeless, was arrested on December 27, 2021 for reckless driving.
- Joseph Wayne Williams, 38 years old of the 1800 block of Old Richmond Road, Blackstone, Virginia was arrested on December 28, 2021 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
- Robert William Fulk, 53 years old of the 7400 block of Frontage Road, North Dinwiddie, Virginia was arrested on December 28, 2021 for assault and battery.
- Victoria Trent, 33 years old of the 3900 block of Bellson Park Drive, Midlothian, Virginia was arrested on December 28, 2021 for trespassing.
- Christopher Edward Canterbury, 31 years old of the 7700 block of Rhodes Lane, Chesterfield, Virginia was arrested on December 28, 2021 for contempt by failing to appear in court.
- Larico Lamonte Ripley, 47 years old of the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia was arrested on December 28, 2021 for destruction of property.
- Fredy Cecilo Veliz Cuellar, 42 years old of the 17000 block of Bolsters Road, Stony Creek, Virginia was arrested on December 29, 2021 for domestic assault.
