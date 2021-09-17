Armenta P. Harris recognized by board of supervisors

By Terry Harris
At the Sept. 2 regular meeting of the Surry County Board of Supervisors, special Senior Recognition was given to Mrs. Armenta P. Harris in honor of her 100 year Birthday and in gratitude for her years of service to the County.
Supervisor Judy Lyttle read RESOLUTION 2021-18 into the minutes in her honor.
The resolution read, in part:
WHEREAS, Mrs. Armenta P. Harris, a resident of Surry County, Virginia, will obtain the age of 100 Years on Sept. 27, 2021; and
WHEREAS, The Board of Supervisors of Surry County wishes to recognize this milestone in Mrs. Harris’ life and the contributions that she has made to help make Surry County a better place for all of its citizens through her active participation in the affairs of the county; and
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Surry County Board of Supervisors hereby extends its heartfelt appreciation to Mrs. Harris for her endeavors to make Surry County a better place for all of its citizens to live, and congratulates Mrs. Harris.”
Following the reading of the resolution it was voted on and unanimously approved by the members of the board of supervisors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.