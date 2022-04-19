April BOS resignation stuns

By Terry Harris
At the point on the agenda where each supervisor was given the opportunity to make comments during the Surry County April Board of Supervisors Meeting Thursday night, Vice Chair, Supervisor Ronald Howell, made a surprise announcement in the form of a prepared statement.
After a few introductory words, Dr. Howell, who was appointed in January by President Joseph Biden as Farm Service Agency State Executive Director in Virginia, began with an eloquent explanation of his feelings about public service being a calling.
He spoke of how much it means to him to be able to serve the people of Surry County and how honored he feels that the people of the Carsley district had the confidence in him to elect him to the office.
He quoted John F. Kennedy on the subject of leadership and learning. He quoted the book of Ecclesiastes, saying, “To everything there is a season. And a time to every purpose under heaven.”
His next words left nearly everyone in the room stunned.
“This evening,” Howell said, “it is with heartfelt emotion that the season has come for me to resign my position as Vice Chair and Carsley Representative of the Surry County Board of Supervisors, effective at the conclusion of this meeting.”
“Please know that this decision comes beyond my control, and should not in any way reflect a diminished desire to serve. In fact, it has always been my intention to continue to serve. However, in the best interests of all parties, I must share with you this difficult and unfortunate decision to step down from this seat.”
In the total silence that followed, he reflected on how proud he is, as a lifelong resident of Surry County, of the things that the county and its people have accomplished and continue to achieve. He spoke of how meaningful the experience of being on the board has been, and of his hope for the future.
He ended with the words, “Though I regret that I find myself at this crossroad, I am committed to finding other ways to give back to this community that has given me so much in the season of my life. I trust that the person that will succeed me will carry such care and passion to serve the Carsley District, the citizens of Surry county, and to ultimately make Surry County a better place to live, work, and play, for current and future generations.”
Chair Judy Lyttle expressed sadness and appreciation for his kindness and service, and added, “I applaud your service to Surry County all the time, because even before you sat on the board you were a servant in Surry County. And so we sadly say that we hate to see you leave this board.”
Before the board could vote to accept Howell’s resignation, Past Chair Robert Elliott posed the question, “Is it possible that this resignation is in line with your appointment to the federal government with the Biden Administration? If that is so, I would like to congratulate you on that before we entertain your resignation.”
Howell responded, “At this time, what I will say is that my service to the Board of Supervisors and to any other committee or board or commission of this county was vetted in the process of me being appointed by President Joseph Biden. And it is mutually exclusive from my ability to serve, because my ability to serve was vetted and approved. That‘s what I will say at this time.”
His resignation was accepted, legal issues involved in finding his replacement were discussed, as a petition to circuit court to schedule a special election for the vacancy his departure leaves must be filed within 15 days of the vacancy and the board is required to appoint someone to serve in the interim within 45 days.
To that end, the following day a notice on the county website advised, “any resident of the Carsley District who would like to be considered by the Board of Supervisor for an interim appointment to the Board from that district until a special election is held” to send a resume and letter of interest (which must be received by 5:00 p.m. on April 14, 2022) to the Surry County Board of Supervisors: Attn: Carsley District Appointment Interest: 45 School Street, Surry Virginia 23883 or email the Board of Supervisors at: bos@surrycountyva.gov with that information.”
Dr. Howell has been unavailable for further comment.
