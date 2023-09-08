Applications now being accepted for free beehives

By Terry Harris
According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) they are expecting a lot of buzz about a Virginia grant program for backyard beekeepers.
A special Beehive Distribution Program is set up for “Interested beekeepers or those wanting to expand,” which makes them eligible to receive up to three hive units at no cost. They are using a lottery system from qualified applications submitted to (VDACS) and applications are being accepted August 28, 2023, through September 12, 2023.
The hives can provide valuable honey for consumption or sale, but there’s another important reason for starting your own beehives, as Ray Phelps, owner of Dragonfly Hill Farms in Surry County who started four bee hives a few years back, explained.
“I need them to pollinate my trees,” he said. “We wouldn’t have the apple production we do without them. One year we didn’t have the bees and apple productions was way down.”
“I’m not a master beekeeper, but I have to have them,” he added. “They’re a lot of work, but it’s very rewarding. It’s actually fascinating when you get into all the aspects of it!”
“In Virginia, honey bees are essential pollinators for the fruits and vegetables consumed by people and wildlife,” said Keith Tignor, State Apiarist. “The Beehive Distribution Program helps counteract dramatic honey bee losses in the state over the past several decades by assisting individuals in establishing new hives.”
Recipients of beehive units will be selected at random from qualifying applications, and individuals are encouraged to provide a valid email address as notifications regarding the status of an application will be sent via email. Also, applications from individuals who were not selected to receive beehive units last year, will not be carried forward to this year’s program.
Virginia residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time an application is submitted are eligible to receive up to three beehive units per year, and the program provides equipment directly to eligible individuals for the construction of new beehives.
The rules also state that “Individuals in the same household are not eligible to receive beehive units in consecutive years until all applications from individuals that did not receive units in the previous year are processed. No more than three beehive units may be distributed per household. Individuals who submit an application for a beehive unit through the program will be registered as a beekeeper with the VDACS”
They require that beehive equipment received through the program be assembled and occupied with a colony of honey bees within one year of receiving the equipment. It is recommended that individuals interested in applying to receive beehive units through the program review the guidelines and requirements.
To learn more about the Beehive Distribution Program or to submit an application beginning visit the Beehive Distribution Program website. For more information, contact the VDACS Office of Plant Industry Services at 804.786.3515 or vabees@vdacs.virginia.gov.
