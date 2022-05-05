Anonymous donors gift Prince George HS students jewelry, accessories to accent prom ensembles

As the days ticked closer to Prince George High School's 2022 prom, the energy through the campus halls continued to rise as students eagerly awaited the return of a rite of passage in their high school lives. The excitement was further heightened thanks to the generosity of kind strangers who donated the gift of the use of beautiful and sophisticated jewelry to use to finish their outfits for last Saturday's event.
Setting up shop in the school's D-wing, Prince George High School Assistant Principal Donna Branch-Harris, and English teacher/prom coordinator Kasi Roberts helped students explore the assortment of jewelry contributed by the unknown donors on Wednesday, April 27. Over 100 pieces of jewelry ranging from necklaces, bracelets, and a diverse selection of ornate earrings and more subdued studded earrings were made available to students who had the opportunity to select pieces that best suited the apparel they would wear during Saturday's prom at the Old Towne Civic Center in the City of Petersburg.
This year's prom was even more meaningful for Prince George High School's students as it was their first prom since 2019, with COVID-19 sidelining the event in 2020 and 2021. The theme selected for 2020, Royals in Wonderland, returned, and many students planned for their gowns and tuxedos to align with the chosen theme.
As prom returned, so too did some of last year's graduates who unfortunately didn't have an opportunity to enjoy the special dance due to COVID-19. Several students invited members of the Class of 2021 to join them at this year's prom to allow those students who weren't able to have the high school prom experience an opportunity finally to do so.
Before leaving, students signed thank you cards to be provided to the anonymous donors, leaving heartfelt messages of thanks to the strangers who made their prom just a little more special through a random act of kindness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.