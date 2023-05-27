Annual Click It or Ticket Campaign in Place to Increase Virginia Seat Belt Use Rate

Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.