By Terry Harris
On March 9, The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) and CNH Industrial brands signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) giving farmers the right to repair their own farm equipment. This moves CNH Industrial brands Case, IH, and New Holland into a similar agreement to the one AFBF entered into with John Deere earlier this year.
The MOU, which the AFBF board of directors unanimously approved with CNH Industrial brands Case IH and New Holland, sets a framework for farmers and independent repair facilities in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico to access CNH Industrial brand manuals, tools, product guides and information to self-diagnose and self-repair machines. It also paves the way to support from CNH Industrial brands to directly purchase diagnostic tools and order products and parts.
“Our members urged us to find a private sector-solution that gives them access to repair their own equipment and I’m pleased months of discussions have again paid off,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “Farmers and ranchers are more dependent on technology than ever before, so it’s critical they have access to the tools to keep things running on the farm so the food supply chain keeps running, too.”
“We understand the work our customers do is time-sensitive and critical for a safe and abundant food and fiber supply,” said Sally Johnson, Vice President, New Holland Agriculture North America. “This agreement is the next step in delivering on New Holland’s promise to better serve our customers, and in a way that helps them safely and effectively manage and maintain their equipment uptime.”
“This agreement underscores CNH Industrial’s commitment to empowering our customers by providing them with resources and tools that allow them to safely self-repair their equipment in a timely matter,” said Kurt Coffey, Vice President, Case IH North America. “We know that agricultural equipment is one of the most significant investments for the American farmer. As a farmer, Farm Bureau member myself and brand leader, this MOU is a positive step forward in continuing to put the customer at the center of everything Case IH does.”
According to a press release from AFBF, the MOU respects intellectual property rights and recognizes the need to ensure safety controls and emission systems are not altered. CNH Industrial and AFBF will meet semiannually to review the agreement and address ongoing concerns.
