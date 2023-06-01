Administration reports Sussex County EMS services will not be interrupted

By Terry Harris
The following statement from the office of the Sussex County Administrator was procured the evening of July 31, 2023 on the notice of the county’s termination of the current EMS contractor:
“Contrary to misinformation that appears to be circulating on social media, Sussex County’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are operational. The County Board of Supervisors voted to terminate its contract with our existing provider on Friday May 26, 2023, after concerns were raised regarding billing and revenue collection integrity issues through the advice of County staff, an EMS consultant, and the County Attorney. Pursuant to our contractual obligation with that provider, this termination requires a 60-day notice to be given. It is unfortunate that the current provider is now withdrawing their services earlier than the agreed-upon 60-day window and with only a few days’ notice provided to the County. Nevertheless, the County’s Chief of Emergency Services has been working tirelessly over the last several days to secure the services of another provider through emergency procurement procedures, as authorized by the Code of Virginia. A selected provider will be operational beginning Thursday June 1, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. Additionally, the County would like to extend its gratitude to the Waverly Rescue Squad, Stony Creek Rescue Squad, and Town of Waverly for their rapid teamwork and cooperation in helping the County ensure that it meets its mandate to provide Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to its citizens.”
Sussex County Administration
When asked if this would leave any gap in EMS coverage of Sussex County, Deputy County Administrator and Economic Development Director David Conmy said, “The current provider will continue to deliver EMS coverage until 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, June 1, 2023, in Stony Creek and 8 a.m. in Waverly which will overlap with coverage by the current provider, so there will be no interruption of services for Sussex County citizens.”
