A Black perspective on the American Revolutionary War

By Terry Harris
A recent conversation at Chippokes State Park with Joseph Jenkins, Vice President of the Surry County African American Heritage Society (SCAAHS) and Judy Lyttle, one of the group’s founders as well as a long-time Surry County Board of Supervisors member, yielded interesting insights into historical misconceptions concerning early American history. The two, with others, were representing the SCAAHS at the September 25, 26 Revolutionary War Reenactment at Chippokes to elaborate on the African American perspective of the War for American Independence.
First, Lyttle explained how the group came to be.
“When Surry County celebrated our 250th anniversary we got to digging through the history of the county,” she said. “We needed to have a group that knew our history, and actually Shirley Fudge was the promoter of our doing this. So, we got together a group that was interested in getting this going and in 2002 we formed an LLC.”
“Our purpose,” she continued, “is to educate the black community on its history in Surry and how important the part is that our history has played here from the beginning. We are trying to correct some inaccuracies and bring back awareness of who we are as people - human beings – and remind us - all of us – to stop looking at the outer layer, because underneath, we are all people.”
Jenkins then elaborated on prevalent inaccuracies concerning the Revolutionary War.
“First of all, we need to understand that Africans have been in this country since the 1600s,” he related. “And another thing that many people may have wrong is that many do not realize that the Africans fought on both sides of the issue. Even people from Surry – some of my relatives – were patriots. In honor of them and in truth-telling and bringing some other perspectives of the situation, I became a member of the Sons of the American Revolutionary War.”
“The family’s still right here,” he continued. “And in terms of the Revolutionary War, my fifth great grandfather, David Charity, contributed to the American Revolutionary War. He reportedly contributed in some form or fashion of equipment. It’s important to remember that many people who weren’t necessarily fighting contributed in other ways – with food, animals, whatever they could to support the effort, and while they weren’t necessarily fighting, they were considered patriots.”
“Also, it’s important, I think to realize that the war wasn’t all about freedom for everybody, from an African American perspective,” he added. “It was also about economics, and the economics of the folk who had wealth in the colonies and the wealth that was being given to Britain. So, it wasn’t so much about people, as about money.”
Jenkins paused for a moment to speak with a park visitor who had stopped by the SCAAHS booth, then responded to a question about their reasons for being involved with this Revolutionary War Reenactment in particular.
“We are here today to help in terms of truth telling, I’ll call it,” he said. “And the most important message is that there were African Americans throughout the thirteen colonies - certainly including Virginia, which was the largest of the colonies and had the most enslaved people and African Americans in general – and they were a big part of the American Revolutionary War on BOTH sides - fighting with the British and fighting as patriots.”
“Unfortunately, though the American Revolutionary War set the Colonists apart from the British, the people of African American descent remained enslaved. Many of them escaped slavery. Some went to Nova Scotia and ended up going back to Sierra Leone, West Africa, but slavery didn’t end with the American Revolutionary War. It didn’t end until after the Civil War with Emancipation. So, there’s a story to be told that people need to understand in terms of the complex history of our nation. So, we’re, as a nation, still evolving.”
Jenkins explained that although his parents were from Surry, they left as late teens for New Jersey, but as a kid he used to love to come stay with his grandparents. Then, upon retirement, he and his wife moved back to Surry.
Smiling broadly, he said, “I’m enjoying it to the utmost, because I’ve learned so much about my family and so much about our roots and our nation! We’re just happy to be here and to share the wealth of knowledge that we’re gaining.”
Asked how he felt about being invited to be part of this year’s reenactment event, he said, “I know our participation in this event is a sign of hope that the more people who understand the history of our nation, and the more we can bring truth to where truth was not told, the better off we all are. And we, as an organization and as a people, continue to be hopeful for the future of our country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.