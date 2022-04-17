4H Earth Day Event promises fun for all

By Terry Harris
On April 18, the Surry County 4H Jumping Juniors Club will host an evening of community fun as part of their 2022 Earth Day Event. According to 4H Youth Development Agent LaSonia White, the evening is open to members, families and anyone interested in a creative, fun way to celebrate the day while learning what 4H is all about.
“This is normally one of our best- attended events,” White said, “ And this year we have a great deal to be excited about! Normally for Earth Day we do some kind of community service like raking leaves or picking up litter, because the kids really love doing something outside and for the community. This year, since we just moved to a new building, one thing we will be having fun with is redoing their garden!”
The garden to which she referred is an ongoing project by the nine to thirteen-year-old club members centered around a colorful tire garden and some raised planting beds – an annual effort which provides a great deal of creative fun while they learn how to raise edible plants. White said that their garden also rewards them with food to take home to their families, plus they will get to enjoy watching the sunflowers they will be planting inside their painted tires grow.
“This event will be about so much more than just the gardens,” White explained, “and it’s open to the public. We’ll have outdoor games for adults and children, and we’ll be serving hamburger and hot dogs and sodas and everyone is welcome to bring their lawn chairs and just share in the fun!”
“The kids will plant spinach, cabbage, onions, and potatoes, which they eventually will get to pick and take home,” she further explained. “Besides being fun, it’s a learning experience. And we are particularly excited that we will have a special guest on hand who will tell us about a donation that will assist with providing scholarships for kids to attend camp.”
“4H is about life skills development and learning self-sufficiency through a wide variety of projects,” White continued, “with things like STEM learning activities, life skills building, and competitive events like public speaking, plus , members get to participate in the summer camps, and they all love that!”
“And this year, for the first time, club members will each have a real, ongoing livestock project,” White exclaimed. “A local farmer is working with us, and each of the kids in the club will get to pick one of his farm animals – alpacas, ducks, pigs, goats - to work with! Then, once a week, they will go to the farm and learn how to take care of the animal they have picked for their project by feeding and helping care for it. At the end they’ll fill out a project book - with pictures! It’s a great chance for fun, developing life skills by learning first-hand about taking care of an animal.”
“We hope a lot of kids and families will come out to 11 Lebanon Road, Spring Grove, at 7 p.m. on April 18. We regularly meet the first and third nights of each month, and this Earth Day Event is a great opportunity to have some fun while seeing what 4H is all about!”
The Earth Day Event, sponsored by Virginia Cooperative Extension, is free and open to the public, as is 4H membership. For further information, call 757-376-3017.
