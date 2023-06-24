2023 Sussex seniors celebrate “A time to remember”

By Terry Harris
When the Sussex Central High School Class of 2023 gathered for one last time to accept their diplomas on the evening of Friday, June 9, hope, pride, and joy were obvious on the faces of the seniors as well as those of their families, friends, and the faculty and staff members who assisted them on their journey to the milestone occasion.
As they celebrated “A Time to Remember” there was jubilation as Scholarship & Educational Aid Awards amounting to $1,305,132 for the class of 2023 were announced.
Cheers followed the addresses of Valedictorian Ty’Nasia Lakeira Taylor and Salutatorian Faith Doresa Hines as they presented their salutes to their classmates.
Dynamic Keynote speaker Canisha Cierra Turner, herself a former graduate of SCHS was often interrupted by applause as she spoke words of encouragement urging them to do their very best and hold onto their dreams going forward in the next step of their journey.
Finally, each senior had the opportunity to walk onstage and receive their long-awaited diplomas, and then celebrate across the campus amongst an abundance of flowers, balloons, and hugs – many from supporters wearing outfits representing pride in their graduates.
Reflecting on the event afterward, SCHS Principal Belinda Urquhart declared the weather as “perfect” and described her excitement as students and parents began to arrive early for an expected full house. And, sure enough, the graduation ceremony was held in the gym, but also live-streamed in the auditorium for the overflow crowd.
“I just think graduation was beautiful,” said Urquhart. “Sometimes some students wait till the last minute, so we had some who had to go the extra mile. But in the end, we were able to graduate 65 students who worked hard to receive their diplomas – earn that degree. It was just a joy to see how they all came together at the end – worked togeth3er and urged each other on to push forward, saying ‘You can do this!’”
“The whole day was wonderful!” she added, “I’m just so proud of them all for how in the last few years even going through so much they could still be able to persevere and meet that requirement. And I’m proud of the faculty and staff who made sure each graduate received some kind of gift from us to encourage them and let them know, ‘You’re graduating from here, but we’re not through with you. We’ll be here for you going forward.’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.