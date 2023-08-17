By Terry Harris
On Friday, August 11, Surry County Emergency Management and Surry County Communications hosted their 1st Annual First Responder Appreciation Day. with the support of County Administration and the Surry County Board of Supervisors.
Guests for the evening included members and their families from the Surry County Emergency Medical Services staff, Surry County Volunteer Fire Department, Dendron Fire Department, Claremont Volunteer Fire Department, Surry County Emergency Management, Surry County 911 Communications Center, Surry County Administration and Board of Supervisors members, and Virginia State Police - a partner with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Sheriff’s Office.
County officials on hand to show their support from the Surry County Board of Supervisors and Administration included Board Chair Robert Elliot, Vice Chair Judy Lyttle and Supervisor Tim Calhoun as well as County Administrator Melissa Rollins.
“We wanted all of our first responders to have a chance to meet and get to know the other person answering the radio, whether it be a dispatcher, firefighter or law enforcement officer,” explained Surry County Chief of Emergency Management Ray Phelps.
As a part of the recognition that evening, multiple awards were given to individuals from each Department by their Chief or head of the Department. Those were as follows:
Surry County Emergency Medical Services (ESS) Ian Hemingway& Chad Bosserman - Life Save Award
SVFD - Tanner Moran - Best New Firefighter
SVFD - Brett Starcher - Phenomenal Leadership Award
SVFD - Barry Burns - Lifetime Achievement Award
DVFD - Joel Kelly - Most Calls Ran
DVFD - Malachi Brown - Extra Mile Award
DVFD - Brad Monahan and Bowling Green Farms - Ultimate Contributor Award
CVFD - Caden Cozart - Best New Firefighter
Surry County Dispatch Marlena Binetsky - Dispatcher of the year
Surry Dispatch - Oliver Rivero & Carol Serviss - Best Team
Surry Dispatch - Shellie Barrow - Most Improved
Another highlight of the evening was an opportunity to interact with the Flight Crew from Air Care Eagle out of Tri-Cities Hospital in Hopewell, who Phelps described as “an awesome partner with Surry in providing Emergency Medical Care when time is of the essence and for continuing education with all our First Responders.”
A number of door prizes were provided to show their support and appreciation by local businesses including Surry Side Realty-Anna Hansen, Surry Seafood Company, Farmer Joes, Farmers United, Johnson Brothers, Just For Kicks Cupcakes, E&E Unlimited, Meats of Virginia, Dragonfly Hill Farm, Surry Equipment, Claremont Candle Company, Van Cleef Auto Waverly, Adams Peanuts Sussex Co. Q-Daddy’s Wakefield VA., and Dominion Energy.
Another goal for the event, to provide an evening of fun and relaxation for the first responders and their families, resulted in the more than 80 honored guests enjoying a special locally catered dinner. To add to the fun, children were treated to popcorn, snow cones, toys, and fun on a Fire Truck bounce house.
“Surry County wanted to make sure that all our First Responders and their families, both paid and volunteer, get the recognition they deserve for their dedicated services and sacrifices to the County,” said Phelps. “All emergencies start local and end local, and most begin with a phone call to dispatch and touch one if not all three of our First Responders whether Fire EMS or Law. We just want these awesome local heroes to know how much we really appreciate them.”
